Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launched: Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series price and specification details.
(Photo: iStock)
The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series has been officially launched on Monday, 4 July 2022 in two sizes. One variant is available in 14-inch and the other variant has a 16-inch display. The brand new notebook series that has been launched recently, packs E4 OLED displays that utilise 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi along with support for Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops have a 14.9 mm thickness and are lightweight.
It is important to note that both the variants of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. As the company formally launched the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 on 4 July 2022, people are excited to know more about the specifications and prices of the two laptops. We have all the details for you.
The price of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 14-inch variant starts at ¥6,799 which is roughly Rs 80,000 for the i5 version and ¥8,499 which is roughly Rs 1,00,000 for the i7 version.
The Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop features an E4 OLED display that uses 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi. The 14-inch Book Pro 2022 runs on Windows 11 and sports a 90 Hz display along with Dolby Vision support.
The laptop is available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB of storage. It supports 100W charging over USB Type-C using a GaN charging adapter. The weight of the 14-inch model of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 is 1.5kg.
The Xiaomi Book Pro 16-inch 2022 laptop has similar specifications as the Xiaomi Book Pro 14-inch laptop.
The only difference between the two newly launched laptops by Xiaomi is that the Book Pro 2022 16-inch variant is equipped with a 60 Hz display, unlike the 14-inch one.
