Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 Launched: Price, Specifications, Features and Other Details

The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series has been officially launched on Monday, 4 July 2022 in two sizes. One variant is available in 14-inch and the other variant has a 16-inch display. The brand new notebook series that has been launched recently, packs E4 OLED displays that utilise 3D LUT colour correction created by Xiaomi along with support for Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptops have a 14.9 mm thickness and are lightweight.

It is important to note that both the variants of the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series are powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core P series SoC. As the company formally launched the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 on 4 July 2022, people are excited to know more about the specifications and prices of the two laptops. We have all the details for you.