One Plus Nord 2T Launch Live Streaming: When & Where to Watch Launch Event
Know when and where can you watch the live streaming of One Plus Nord 2T Launch event in India.
OnePlus is one of the few companies that has successfully managed to establish its ‘Nord’ line of smartphones in India at an affordable price as compared to its competitors.
The company had launched Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord CE 2, and the Nord CE in the market and they are going on with it. It is now set to launch the Nord 2T in India which is the second smartphone in the range after the Nord 2. The Nord 2T will be introduced with some major improvements over last year’s model.
Here are all the details for the Nord 2T's launch, expected price, sale date, and the key features.
The smartphone has already been launched in the UK and other European markets thus specifications are not a secret. As per the reports, the company might make minor tweaks for the Indian market. The major concern for the Indian market launch is the price of the phone.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Launch Date & Time, Where to Watch It Live
Fans need to wait no more since the smartphone will be arriving today, on 1 July 2022. The OnePlus Nord 2T will be unveiled at 7:30 PM (local time) on 1 July in India. The launch event will be live streamed through the company’s social platforms including its YouTube channel.
The company is also expected to announce a 50-inch OnePlus TV Y1S Pro, a larger version of the existing 43-inch edition, and new color variants for the Nord buds, and Bullets Wireless Z2.
OnePlus Nord 2T: Expected Price in India
The company is expected to set the price of Nord 2T at Rs. 28,999 for 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage and Rs 33,999 for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. It will be available in Grey Shadow and Jade Fog.
The smartphones are expected to go on sale at 12 pm (local time) on 5 July through Amazon India, OnePlus India’s website, and OnePlus stores across the country.
