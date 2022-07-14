Samsung Galaxy M13 4G & Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today: Check Price and Specs

The tech giant Samsung is fully ready to launch its M series of smartphones in the Indian market for the buyers who are interested in purchasing the brand new models. As per the latest details, Samsung is all set to introduce the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 4G in India on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at 12 pm. It is to be noted that a pre-launch page popped up on Amazon, confirming that the device will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform.

People in India are extremely excited to know about the prices and features of the brand new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, that are set to launch in the country at Thursday noon. Samsung has not revealed all the details before the launch event.