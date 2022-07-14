Samsung Galaxy M13 4G & Galaxy M13 5G India Launch Today: Check Price and Specs

Samsung Galaxy M13 4G and 5G will be launched in India at Thursday noon, 14 July.
(Photo Courtesy: samsung.com)
The tech giant Samsung is fully ready to launch its M series of smartphones in the Indian market for the buyers who are interested in purchasing the brand new models. As per the latest details, Samsung is all set to introduce the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 4G in India on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at 12 pm. It is to be noted that a pre-launch page popped up on Amazon, confirming that the device will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform.
People in India are extremely excited to know about the prices and features of the brand new Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and Samsung Galaxy M13 4G, that are set to launch in the country at Thursday noon. Samsung has not revealed all the details before the launch event.
However, we do have some information about the price and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy M13 5G and 4G models that customers might be excited to know before the launch on Thursday, 14 July 2022 at 12 pm.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 4G smartphone is expected to be available in two storage models. As per the details available, the Samsung Galaxy M13 4G – 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 11,999.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G device is also expected to be available in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 14,999.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G model with 6GB RAM+128GB storage is expected to be available at Rs 15,999. The smartphones will be on sale in three colours – Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown.
The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It is important to note that it will run One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 and have a 6000mAh battery under the cover.
The smartphone model will sport a 6.5-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is expected to feature a dual camera set-up with 50MP primary and 2MP secondary cameras.
The smartphone will be supported by Exynos 850 chipset, as per the latest details. It will also pack a 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging.
