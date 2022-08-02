Moto X30 Pro Launch in China Today: Check Specifications and Price in India

Motorola is ready to launch a bunch of premium smartphones in the market. The company is set to launch Moto Edge X30 Pro along with Moto Razr 2022 today, on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. Both brand-new smartphones are ready to make their debut in China today. Before the launch takes place today, the design of Moto X30 Pro has been leaked online. Interested viewers should know the features and price of the smartphone.

It is important to note that Moto X30 Pro is to be launched in China for now. The debut event is slated to take place today, Tuesday, 2 August 2022 as per the latest official details from the company. Motorola has plans to launch the smartphone with a different name in the global market. It could be Moto Edge 30 Ultra.