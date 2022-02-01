ADVERTISEMENT

Moto Edge 30 Pro Expected to Launch in February: Check Expected Specifications

Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAH battery.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mote Edge 30 Pro Launch and expected specs</p></div>
Motorola is expected to launch its new smartphone Moto Edge 30 Pro in India and globally soon. However, no exact launch date has been announce yet by the company.

A new leak, however, suggests that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro smartphone might launch in February 2022.

According to a new report by 91mobiles, citing tipster Mukul Sharma, the device will launch this month in India and globally. Sharma further states that the Moto Edge 30 Pro can launch with a different name in India. The company, launched the device as MotoX30 in China.

Moto Edge 30 Pro: Expected Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Pro is expected to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with refresh rate of 144Hz. It will come with a in-display fingerprint scanner.

The smartphone is expected to use Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It can be paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage options.

At the back, Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to sport a triple camera setup. It may include 50MP primary camera, 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and 2MP depth sensor. At the front, the smartphone will reportedly house a 60MP selfie camera.

Moto Edge 30 Pro is expected to be powered by 5,000mAh battery which can be supported by 68W fast charging.

Price details of Moto Edge 30 Pro are yet to be revealed.

(With inputs from 91mobiles)

