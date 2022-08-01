iQOO 9T 5G Launch Date in India: Availability, Specifications & Price in India

The iQOO 9T 5G is all set to be launched in India on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. As per the latest details available, this brand new smartphone will make its debut in the country at 12:30 pm IST. The iQOO 9T 5G will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip. Customers should note that the smartphone will be unveiled officially tomorrow, 2 August 2022.

They will get to know about the features, price, and specifications of the iQOO 9T 5G at the launch event. They will also be updated about the availability of the brand new smartphone in India.