iQOO 9T 5G Launch Date in India: Availability, Specifications & Price in India
iQOO 9T 5G: The smartphone will make its debut in India officially on 2 August 2022 at 12:30 pm IST, check details.
The iQOO 9T 5G is all set to be launched in India on Tuesday, 2 August 2022. As per the latest details available, this brand new smartphone will make its debut in the country at 12:30 pm IST. The iQOO 9T 5G will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip. Customers should note that the smartphone will be unveiled officially tomorrow, 2 August 2022.
They will get to know about the features, price, and specifications of the iQOO 9T 5G at the launch event. They will also be updated about the availability of the brand new smartphone in India.
Before the launch event of the iQOO 9T 5G takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 August 2022, at 12:30 pm IST, interested buyers in India should know about the latest details of the smartphone.
iQOO 9T 5G: Availability and Expected Price in India
It is important to note that the iQOO 9T 5G will be available on the popular e-commerce platform, Amazon, from 12:30 pm on 2 August 2022. People can view the price details of the smartphone on the e-commerce platform after the launch.
According to the latest details, the smartphone will be available in two storage models. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model is expected to be priced at Rs 49,999.
The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is likely to be priced at Rs 54,999. The iQOO 9T 5G will be available in two colours in the country, which include the Alpha and Legend options.
iQOO 9T 5G Launch in India: Specifications
The latest details on the iQOO 9T 5G specifications suggest that the brand new smartphone is going to be a rebranded version of the iQOO 10. The iQOO 10 made its debut in China earlier, in July 2022.
The iQOO 9T 5G is expected to feature a 6.78-inch E5 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The smartphone will have a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.
The brand new smartphone that will make its debut in India tomorrow, Tuesday, 2 August 2022, is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with the Vivo V1+ imaging chip.
The iQOO 9T 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that features a 50-megapixel GN5 primary sensor with OIS, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor.
To know more, one should wait for the launch of the iQOO 9T 5G in India on 2 August 2022 at 12:30 pm IST.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.