Canon To Unveil EOS R10 Today on 30 July 2022 in India: Features & Specs
EOS R10 by Canon India will be officially launched today on 30 July 2022 in Gurugram, India.
Good news for all the vloggers and digital content creators!! Canon India is all set to launch the new mirrorless digicam, EOS R10 in India today on Saturday, 30 July 2022. An official launch event will be held in Gurugram to reveal the awesome and unique features of the new-age digicam EOS R10 that is specifically designed for vloggers and digital content creators.
According to the reports, the EOS R10 is the first camera in the EOS R mirrorless system to be rigged out with the latest and newly developed APS-C image sensor. Recently, the EOS R7 camera was launched along with the vlogging digicam EOS R10 in the global markets.
Canon EOS R10 Mirroless Shooter Vlogging Camera in India: Features and Specifications
The EOS R10 digital camera from Canon has been specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of vloggers and new age digital content creators. Check the features and specs of the camera here:
Design: Mirrorless, compact, and lightweight that makes it a perfect fit for daily professional users.
Sensor System: The camera owns a 24.2MP recently developed sensor which makes it capable of 15 fps high-speed continuous shooting. This makes it unique among APS-C EOS as well as EOS R series cameras. Besides the camera has small-sized APS-C image sensors which make it perfect for vloggers.
Shooting Capability: The EOS R10 has a shooting capability of 24.2 mp megapixel images at 23 fps through electronic shutter mode. Besides, the camera can capture many other features like fabric textures, silky hair, and other minute details with ultra precision and perfection, according to the Company.
Check all the features and price details of of EOS R10 camera from the official website of Canon India, in.canon.
Reliable & Responsive Autofocusing Feature: The new age EOS R10 mirrorless digicam is equipped with the DIGIC X image processing engine and an autofocusing capability similar to the EOS R3 camera which allows the camera to showcase reliable and responsive autofocusing feature even while capturing the dynamic scenes.
Pre-shooting Mode: The pre-shooting mode of the camera makes it quite useful for street photography and sports events. The pre-shoorting features allows the camera to capture wonderful pictures as the recording starts 0.5 seconds prior to the shutter release.
