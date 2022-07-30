Canon To Unveil EOS R10 Today on 30 July 2022 in India: Features & Specs

The EOS R10 digital camera from Canon has been specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of vloggers and new age digital content creators. Check the features and specs of the camera here:

Design: Mirrorless, compact, and lightweight that makes it a perfect fit for daily professional users.

Sensor System: The camera owns a 24.2MP recently developed sensor which makes it capable of 15 fps high-speed continuous shooting. This makes it unique among APS-C EOS as well as EOS R series cameras. Besides the camera has small-sized APS-C image sensors which make it perfect for vloggers.

Shooting Capability: The EOS R10 has a shooting capability of 24.2 mp megapixel images at 23 fps through electronic shutter mode. Besides, the camera can capture many other features like fabric textures, silky hair, and other minute details with ultra precision and perfection, according to the Company.