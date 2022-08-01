Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4, Available for Pre-Order Now, Details Here

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 and Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 are now available for pre-order. Check details here.
(Photo: iStock)
Good news for Samsung lovers! The company is going to launch the new-generation foldable smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold & Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 – on 10 August 2022. Ahead of the official launch event, customers can pre-book their orders to avail special offers and discounts. The pre-booking facility was started from 31 July 2022.
All interested consumers should know that the two new-gen foldable smartphones by Samsung can be pre-booked from the official website, samsung.com starting from 31 July 2022. The customers have to pay a token amount of Rs 1,999 to pre-book the order. All those users who will pre-book the order, will get a discount of Rs 5,000 after the delivery of their product.
The new portable folded devices of Samsung – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip 4 – will be officially launched on 10 August 2022. All the interested users can watch the live-streaming of the event on the official website and social media platforms like YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, etc, at 6.30 pm IST.
Although the exact features and specs of the Samsung's new-gen foldable smartphones will be revealed on the official launch date, that is, 10 August 2022. Some of the leaked features and specifications are:
An improved camera system that will lead to its best image quality
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Thinner design compared to the predecessors
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Improved battery performance along with fast charging capability. The device is likely to have same design as the previous versions.
The complete details about the exact features and specifications of the new foldable devices will be revealed on the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)