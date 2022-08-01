Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 & Z Flip 4, Available for Pre-Order Now, Details Here

Although the exact features and specs of the Samsung's new-gen foldable smartphones will be revealed on the official launch date, that is, 10 August 2022. Some of the leaked features and specifications are:

An improved camera system that will lead to its best image quality

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold: Thinner design compared to the predecessors

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: Improved battery performance along with fast charging capability. The device is likely to have same design as the previous versions.

The complete details about the exact features and specifications of the new foldable devices will be revealed on the official launch event. Check this space regularly to get the latest updates.