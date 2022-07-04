Moto G42 To Be Launched Today at 12 pm, Know Features and Price

Motorola introduced its Moto G62 and Moto G42 in European countries this month. The price and launch date of the Moto G42 4G in India has been leaked through some sources. Then the company officially confirmed the launch date and specifications of the Moto G42 4G in India. It will be launched at 12 pm today, 4 July 2022. No launch event will be hosted.

The Moto G42 comes with a thin bezel display, a slightly thick chin, and a centered aligned front camera. The device has a triple-camera setup as well. The Moto G42 has three years of security and ThinkShield to safeguard users’ data.