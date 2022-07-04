Moto G42 To Be Launched Today at 12 pm, Know Features and Price

Motorola G42 will have no launch event.
Know the price, launch time, and features of Moto G42

Motorola introduced its Moto G62 and Moto G42 in European countries this month. The price and launch date of the Moto G42 4G in India has been leaked through some sources. Then the company officially confirmed the launch date and specifications of the Moto G42 4G in India. It will be launched at 12 pm today, 4 July 2022. No launch event will be hosted.

The Moto G42 comes with a thin bezel display, a slightly thick chin, and a centered aligned front camera. The device has a triple-camera setup as well. The Moto G42 has three years of security and ThinkShield to safeguard users’ data.

Moto G42 4G: Launch Date & Expected price in India

Moto G42 will be launched today in India, 4 July 2022. Interested people can purchase the smartphone via Flipkart and Motorola’s official website. The handset is available in two colors – Atlantic Green and Metallic Rose. Motorola Moto G42 4G is expected to cost around Rs 15,000 for the base model in India.

Moto G42 4G: Features 

Have a look at the basic features of Moto G42 4G

  • It flaunts a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED panel

  • It comes with a night mode for eye protection

  • DCI-P3 25 percent color gamut

  • Android 12-based My UX

  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor

  • 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging

  • 64GB storage, expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card.

When it comes to the optics, the phone has a triple rear camera setup that features a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide/depth hybrid lens, and a macro shooter. The smartphone has a 16MP snapper on the front for selfies and video calling. Moto G42 4G has stereo speakers supporting Dolby Atoms and IP52 water and dust resistance.

