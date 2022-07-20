Amazon Prime Day Sale From 23 July 2022: Check Out the Best Deals on Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day Sale starts 23 July and ends on 24 July 2022. Customers can check the discount on smartphones here.
The 2022 Amazon Prime Day Sale will begin from 23 July 2022 and last till 24 July 2022. Like every year, the Amazon Prime Day Sale will have lots of discounts and offers for its users. The 'Prime Day Sale 2022' will be a two-day mega event under which customers will get more than 400 products on sale with exciting discounts.
Many well-known brands like Boat, Wakefit, Adidas, Fastrack, and Samsung will participate in this 2-day mega sale and offer surprising discounts on their popular products. For more details please visit the official website of Amazon (amazon.in).
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Get Big Discounts on Following Smartphones From 23 July 2022
Ahead of the big Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced some big discounts on smartphones.ICICI and SBI bank card holders will get an extra discount of 10%. Prime members will get special discounts on mobile phones of up to Rs 20,000. They will also be rewarded with free screen replacement services for up to 6 months.
Following is a list of smartphones and the discounts that will be provided to the customers during the two-day Amazon Prime Day Sale from 23 to 24 July 2022.
OnePlus 9 5G Series: Customers who want to buy the OnePlus 9 5G Series phone will get a discount of almost Rs 15,000 through their respective banks. The starting price of the phone is Rs 37,999.
OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Customers will get a voucher discount of Rs 4,000. Also, a discount of Rs 7,000 wil be provided to customers who want to exchange their old handset.
iPhone 13 Series: Good news for prospective iPhone 13 buyers. A discount of Rs 20,000 will be provided on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max during the big Prime Day Sale.
Redmi Note 10 Series: Customers will be able to get their hands on the Redmi Note 10 Series phones at a starting price of Rs 10,999. Great and surprising benfits will be offered on phones like Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 S, and Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.
Xiaomi Series: Xiaomi 11 Lite will be available to customers at a discounted price of Rs 23,999. After the huge discount, users will get the Xiaomi 11T Pro at Rs 35,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro device will be available at Rs 56,999 after a discount of Rs 6,000.
Samsung Phones: The discount on Samsung phones is as follows:
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: 30% discount
Samsung Galaxy Galaxy M52 5G: Rs 15,000
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G and Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Rs 8,000
Samsung M32: Rs 5,000
iQOO Phones: An instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 will be offered to customers during the checkout while purchasing the iQOO Neo 6 5G phone. Exciting discount is also available on iQOO Z6 5G and iQOO Z6 Pro.
Realme Phones: A discount of Rs 6,000 will be offered to customers who want to purchase the Realme smartphones.
