Realme Watch 3 To Be Launched Soon, Specs and Price Here

Know the price and specs of Realme 3 smartwatch
(Image: iStock)
Realme has announced the launch of the Watch 3 in India. The company is all set to launch its new smartwatch in India soon. The Chinese manufacturer has not yet informed about the launch date of the Watch 3 in India. However, the smartwatch is expected to be introduced later this monthalongside the Realme Pad X.
Before the official launch, Realme teased the design of its upcoming smartwatch. The company gave a hint about key Realme Watch 3 features. The smartwatch might support Bluetooth calling, a feature missing from the previous generation model.
Let’s have a look at the Realme Watch 3 specifications, features, and other details.
Realme Watch 3 is one of the company’s new smartwatches for Android and iPhone users. Realme's has confirmed on its website a few key details about the Watch 3. It will have the following features:
A square dial similar to the Watch 2.
A bigger screen in comparison to the Watch 2’s 1.4-inch display.
A physical button and a microphone at the right edge of the watch
The side button to open the app library.
Same button acts as power button by long-pressing it.
Bluetooth calling feature .
Realme has not yet revealed any other details of the smartwatch. The smartwatch is expected to be launched with multiple health and fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, SpO2 monitoring, multiple workout modes, water resistance rating, etc.
The Watch 3 could be priced around Rs 4,000 in India. The official price will be announced at the launch event, which is expected to be held later this month.