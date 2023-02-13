WPL Auction 2023: Smriti, Deepti Make Big Payday; Harman Joins Mumbai as Captain

A massive Rs 59.5 crore was spent by the five Women's Premier League (WPL) franchises in Mondays' auction in Mumbai where a total of 87 players were sold, of which 30 were overseas cricketers.

Royal Challengers Bangalore made the biggest buy of the day, picking up Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana for Rs 3.4 crore. Australia's off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and England vice-captain Nat Sciver-Brunt were joint highest overseas buys with at Rs 3.2 crore each. Ashleigh was bought by the Adani-owned Gujarat Giants while Sciver was roped in by Mumbai Indians.