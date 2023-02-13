WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore
WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Smriti Mandhana was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore.
Royal Challengers Bangalore completed their roster of 18 players in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. They spent Rs 11.90 crore in total, of which Rs 3.40 crore was spent on the most expensive player, Smriti Mandhana.
Here is their full squad:
WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad
Smriti Mandhana
Richa Ghosh
Ellyse Perry
Renuka Singh
Sophie Devine
Heather Knight
Megan Schutt
Kanika Ahuja
Dane Van Niekerk
Erin Burns
Preeti Bose
Komal Zanzad
Asha Shobana
Disha Kasat
Indrani Roy
Poonam Khemnar
Sahana Pawar
Shreyanka Patil
