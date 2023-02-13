ADVERTISEMENT

WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Smriti Mandhana was signed by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
Cricket
1 min read
WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore
i







Royal Challengers Bangalore completed their roster of 18 players in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction. They spent Rs 11.90 crore in total, of which Rs 3.40 crore was spent on the most expensive player, Smriti Mandhana.

Here is their full squad:

WPL 2023: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squad

  1. Smriti Mandhana

  2. Richa Ghosh

  3. Ellyse Perry

  4. Renuka Singh

  5. Sophie Devine

  6. Heather Knight

  7. Megan Schutt

  8. Kanika Ahuja

  9. Dane Van Niekerk

  10. Erin Burns

  11. Preeti Bose

  12. Komal Zanzad

  13. Asha Shobana

  14. Disha Kasat

  15. Indrani Roy

  16. Poonam Khemnar

  17. Sahana Pawar

  18. Shreyanka Patil

WPL Auction 2023 RCB: Full Squad of Royal Challengers Bangalore

(Photo: The Quint)

Published: 
