WPL Auction 2023 DC: Full Squad of Delhi Capitals
WPL Auction 2023 DC: Jemimah Rodrigues was Delhi Capitals' most expensive purchase at Rs 2.20 crore.
Delhi Capitals spent the least amount of money in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction, but Rs 11.65 crore proved to be enough for them to complete their squad of 18 players. Batting prodigy Jemimah Rodrigues was the most expensive player for them at Rs 2.20 crore.
Here is their full squad:
WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Full Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Verma
Marizanne Kapp
Meg Lanning
Alice Capsey
Shikha Pandey
Jess Jonassen
Laura Harris
Arundhati Reddy
Poonam Yadav
Minnu Mani
Radha Yadav
Sneha Deepthi
Taniyaa Bhatia
Titas Sadhu
Jasia Akhtar
Aparna Mondal
Tara Norris
