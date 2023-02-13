ADVERTISEMENT

WPL Auction 2023 MI: Full Squad of Mumbai Indians

WPL Auction 2023 MI: Mumbai Indians have announced Harmanpreet Kaur as their captain.

Shuvaditya Bose
Updated
Cricket

Mumbai Indians signed 17 players in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 auction on 13 February, utilising their maximum available purse of Rs 12 crore. They have announced Harmanpreet Kaur as the captain of the franchise, whilst their most expensive purchase was England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt.

Here is their full squad:

WPL 2023: Mumbai Indians Full Squad

  1. Harmanpreet Kaur

  2. Natalie Sciver-Brunt

  3. Pooja Vastrakar

  4. Yastika Bhatia

  5. Amelia Kerr

  6. Amanjot Kaur

  7. Hayley Matthews

  8. Chloe Tryon

  9. Heather Graham

  10. Isabelle Wong

  11. Priyanka Bala

  12. Dhara Gujjar

  13. Humairaa Kaazi

  14. Jintimani Kalita

  15. Neelam Bisht

  16. Saika Ishaque

  17. Sonam Yadav



(Photo: The Quint)

