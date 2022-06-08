Mithali Raj Was a Champion Performer, With a Few Lows, But a Lot of Highs

It was an expected decision, but the one that came out of the blue.

It was not a shock, but the timing of the announcement was a surprise as Mithali Raj called time on her long-storied career. This was the most expected announcement, one which was awaited since the World Cup 2022 campaign ended in a disaster.

In recent years, Raj’s career went into a downward spiral, not just because of the on-field performances but also because of some off-field incidents. All this left a sour taste for some who had followed Raj’s career over the years. But let us hope that the former India captain is not remembered for the tail-end of her career.