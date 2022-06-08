Cricket Fraternity Hails 'Inspiration' Mithali Raj as She Announces Retirement

Mithali Raj completed 23 years in international cricket this year.
(Photo: IANS)
The Indian cricket fraternity hailed Mithali Raj as a "true legend" and an "inspiration" to millions after she bid adieu to international cricket through a post on social media on Wednesday.
In her 23-year-long eventful career, Mithali positively influenced the perception around Indian women's cricket.
Here is a compilation of tweets posted by current and former cricketers as they celebrated one of the greatest careers in the sport.
India wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik wrote, "In India, the name Mithali Raj has been synonymous to women's cricket. You have been an inspiration to millions all over the world. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours @M_Raj."
Flamboyant India opener Shikhar Dhawan said, "Congratulations on a marvelous career @M_Raj03. You've been a fine example for cricketers across the country. Good luck for whatever lies ahead."
Former India batter and NCA head VVS Laxman tweeted, "To play for India is a dream a very few fulfil and to be able to represent the nation for 23 years is just amazing. You have been a pillar to Women's Cricket in India and have shaped the lives of many young girls. Many congratulations on a phenomenal career @M_Raj03."
Former India all-rounder Reema Malhotra wrote, "Congratulations @M_Raj03 on one beautiful journey. Fortunate to have played alongside. You've inspired oodles of young girls to take up the sport. Your name shall remained etched forever in the hearts of cricket fans. Well played, truly. #mithaliraj."
Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was at his quirky best as he posted a tweet for Mithali. He said, "Towards the end of her career, Mithali had been in form longer than some of her teammates had been alive:) That's how long she served Indian Cricket. Congratulations and thank you @M_Raj02. Good luck for your second innings."
Mithali has ended her 23-year-old international career with 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches, at an average of just over 50.
The former India skipper has also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four fifties.