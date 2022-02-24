ADVERTISEMENT

Sachin Tendulkar to Take Legal Action Against Use of His Morphed Images

Sachin Tendulkar put his statement out on social media.

IANS
Published
Sports Buzz
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Sachin Tendulkar </p></div>
i

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has expressed shock over his allegedly morphed images being used to endorse a casino and said he will soon be taking legal action against the misuse of his image.

Tendulkar took to the social media on Thursday to clarify that he had nothing to do with the advertisements of a casino doing the rounds on the social media, which has his picture.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Smriti, Harmanpreet, Mithali Score Fifties as India Win 5th ODI Against NZ

Smriti, Harmanpreet, Mithali Score Fifties as India Win 5th ODI Against NZ
Also Read

What Changes Have ICC Made in Playing Conditions for Women's ODI World Cup?

What Changes Have ICC Made in Playing Conditions for Women's ODI World Cup?

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," Tendulkar said a statement on his Twitter handle.

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco, or alcohol--directly or indirectly-- in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," Tendulkar, who has always maintained a spotless image, said in the statement.

The former India cricket captain, the most successful batter in international cricket, requested everyone to "remain vigilant about misleading images on social media".

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary cricketer said in the statement.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma Shares Thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah as Test Vice-Captain

Rohit Sharma Shares Thoughts on Jasprit Bumrah as Test Vice-Captain
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×