Indian Women Cricketers Should Learn from Mistakes: Diana Edulji

Former captain Diana Edulji feels the Indian women's team will have to learn from the repeated mistakes it is making at the moment to end its ICC title drought in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

The tournament is to be held in Australia from 21 February.

Chasing 155 against Australia in the tri-series final in Melbourne on Wednesday, India collapsed to 144 all out after sitting comfortable at 115 for three in the 15th over.

Edulji, who did a lot for women's cricket during her 33-month tenure as a member of the Committee of Administrators running the BCCI, said the current team is losing games which it should win far too many times.