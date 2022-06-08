'You Changed the Game': Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Mithali Raj on Her Career

Actor Tapsee Pannu shares an emotional note on Mithali Raj's retirement.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Upcoming film Shabaash Mithu's actor, Tapsee Pannu, recently shared an emotional note on her social media following the announcement of Indian batter Mithali Raj's retirement from international cricket. Posting a picture with Mithali, the actor wrote on Twitter, "Some personalities and their achievements are gender agnostic. You changed the game, now it's our turn to change the perspective!"
Tapsee mentioned in her tweet, "- Youngest ODI captain for Indian cricket Team. -The only Indian cricketer to captain the team in 4 world cups and reach finals twice! -Youngest cricketer to score 200 in a test match -Highest scoring Indian cricketer in the debut international match -The only indian cricketer to score 7 consecutive 50s in ODI -23 years from hustle to glory. Etched in history OUR CAPTAIN forever @M_Raj03"
The actor also a shared a post on her Instagram account with the same message, thanking Mithali for her contribution to the Indian Women's Cricket.
Tapsee will soon be seen in Srijit Mukherji's biographical sports drama, 'Shabash Mithu', in which she plays the character of Mithali Raj. The film will hit the big screens on July 15.
Veteran batter Mithali shared the announcement of her retirement from international cricket on social media in which she expressed her gratitude towards her fans and the Indian Women's Cricket team.
Mithali embarked her journey in the Indian Cricket team at the age of 16. Since then, she has participated in over 12 Tests, 232 One-Day Internationals, and 89 T20 Internationals, as well as captaining the team to two World Cup Internationals representing India.