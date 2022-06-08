'You Changed the Game': Taapsee Pannu Congratulates Mithali Raj on Her Career

Veteran batter Mithali shared the announcement of her retirement from international cricket on social media in which she expressed her gratitude towards her fans and the Indian Women's Cricket team.

Mithali embarked her journey in the Indian Cricket team at the age of 16. Since then, she has participated in over 12 Tests, 232 One-Day Internationals, and 89 T20 Internationals, as well as captaining the team to two World Cup Internationals representing India.