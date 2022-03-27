Anjum Chopra on Maternity Leave for Cricketers & India's ODI World Cup Campaign

Three wins and three defeats in their six outings so far at the ongoing 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and India now have one must-win game left in the tournament, against South Africa on Sunday. Australia and South Africa are the two teams to have already qualified for the knock-outs.

Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra, working as a commentator with the host broadcaster for the tournament, spoke to The Quint about the team's campaign thus far - the big highlights, the selections picks and the twin hundreds in the match against West Indies.