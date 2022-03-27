Anjum Chopra on Maternity Leave for Cricketers & India's ODI World Cup Campaign
India play their final group stage match on Sunday vs South Africa.
Three wins and three defeats in their six outings so far at the ongoing 2022 Women's ODI World Cup and India now have one must-win game left in the tournament, against South Africa on Sunday. Australia and South Africa are the two teams to have already qualified for the knock-outs.
Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra, working as a commentator with the host broadcaster for the tournament, spoke to The Quint about the team's campaign thus far - the big highlights, the selections picks and the twin hundreds in the match against West Indies.
This World Cup though has seen another big talking point with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof travelling for the event with her eigth-month-old daughter. Playing her first tournament since taking a one year maternity break, Bismah was handed back her captaincy in her comeback with the PCB supporting her decision to start a family by also announcing a one year fully maid maternity leave policy which also includes an assured contract extension the year after their time away.
The BCCI, in contrast, has no maternity or paternity leave policy for their players, with former skipper Virat Kohli even having faced heavy criticism when he took a month off for the birth of his first child a year back.
