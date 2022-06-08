In Stats: Mithali Raj Is a Cricket Great. Fine. But Just How Great?

While it is difficult to measure her influence by numbers, the records and achievements stand out. If anything, there are too many of them to list.

Does one start with the record-breaking double hundred?

Test cricket, as many fans will remind you, is the ‘ultimate’ test for a cricketer. Back in 2002, India were having a torrid time on their tour of England: they were bowled out for 59, 26, and 95 in three of the ODIs. Then they conceded 329 to England in the Test match, and were reduced to 45/2 when Raj joined captain Anjum Chopra on the second afternoon.

By the time she fell on the fourth morning, she had scored 214 – at that time the highest score in Women’s Test cricket, five more than Karen Rolton’s 209 not out against Headingley from a year before. Raj’s record has been surpassed only once, by Kiran Baluch (242) in her last Test match.