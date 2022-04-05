Yesudas to Hyderali: Kerala's Dubious 'Tradition' of Barring Non-Hindu Artistes
Recently two non-Hindu artistes VP Mansiya and Soumya Sukumaran were denied entry at temple festivals in Kerala.
In the first week of April, Kerala's Koodalmanikyam temple courted controversy after it barred a performance by Bharatanatyam dancer VP Mansiya for being a 'non-Hindu'. Later, dancer Soumya Sukumaran too was barred from performing at two temples in the state for being a Christian.
But this is not a new phenomenon in Kerala. Several temples in the state have in the past denied access to 'non-Hindu' artistes.
Carnatic and playback singer KJ Yesudas, who has also sung some of the most popular devotional songs in praise of Hindu gods, has had to put up a sustained fight for over 50 years to enter some Hindu temples in Kerala. Yesudas has been Malayalam film industry's most sought after singer over the past five decades. In Bollywood, he is knowing for his song Surmayee Ankhiyon Mein of Kamal Haasan and Sridevi starrer Sadma (1983).
The singer, whose hit song on Lord Ayyappa – Harivarasanam – played across numerous temples in southern India and used as a lullaby for Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala is still not allowed inside the famous Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur. Why? Because he was born in a Christian family. K Joseph Yesudas, however, has asserted that he is a believer of Hinduism.
'Even Insects Are Allowed Inside Temples, But Not Me'
In a career spanning over 60 years, Yesudas, has on several occasions expressed his strong desire to enter the Guruvayur temple. Despite seeking permission multiple times, the temple has not allowed him to enter the sanctum sanctorum as it does not provide entry to 'non- Hindus'.
The singer, however, has performed a number of concerts for the temple's annual Carnatic music festival Chembai Sangeetholsavam, held outside its premises. Ironically, his songs sung in praise of Lord Krishna are played on the temple loudspeakers, regularly.
Expressing his pain over the temple not allowing him access, Yesudas famously said in 2018 that, "Even insects are allowed inside the temple, but not me."
"I would have been able to enter the Guruvayur temple if I was born as a cockroach or fly," he further said.
Back in 2008, Kadampuzha Devi temple at Kerala's Malappuram also denied entry to the singer. But Yesudas, who was born in a Latin Catholic family is a regular at Sabarimala and Kollur Mookambika temple in Karnataka. Latin Catholics fall under the OBC category in Kerala.
Was Yesudas barred from the temple also because of his caste status? After Yesudas was barred entry, in 2007, veteran Congress leader Vayalar Ravi, an Ezhava (OBC) by caste, was also disallowed from entering Guruvayur temple as he had married a Christian – Mercy Ravi. Entry was denied when he was the sitting Union Minister for Oversees Affairs.
In 2017, Yesudas, sought permission to pray at the well-known Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. After some deliberations, the temple had allowed him to enter it on Mahanavami (29 September) or Vijayadasami (30 September) that year. He, however, didn't visit the temple on both the days, reported The News Minute.
Notably, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, which was ruling at that time had said that everyone irrespective of their religion must be allowed inside temples. But Kadakampally Surendran, who was then the Devaswom minister of Kerala had said, all temples have their own rules, which can't be changed overnight.
When a Temple Partially Broke its Wall To 'Accomodate' Hyderali
Born in a Muslim family, the late Kalamandalam Hyderali, was the state's first 'non-Hindu' artist who succeeded in Kathakali as a singer. However, like Yesudas, Hyderali too was not permitted inside temples, where his songs were being played.
Hyderali, who is well known for his soft and rich voice that soothed melodramatic scenes of Kathakali dance, was one of the pioneers who had introduced independent Kathakali music performances, an innovation which has since stayed in the industry.
Speaking about the discrimination he had faced in his formative years, Hyderali, had in a video uploaded on YouTube channel Archescapes said, "When musician Bismillah Khan is allowed to play Shehnai at the famous Kashi Vishwanath temple, I don't understand why temples here don't allow me in even if I sing songs only in praise of Hindu gods."
The 1946-born classical singer further stated that he also faced discrimination within his training institute - Kerala Kalamandalam for being a Muslim from a poor family.
"Everyone used to stay away from me, as I was a black and ugly boy from a poor Muslim family. I was also not allowed to perform at any temples for almost seven years," he said in the video.
Kerala Kalamandalam, which has been regarded as a University of Arts and Culture by the Indian government is a premier institute for learning artforms of the country, especially those developed in the southern India.
Sharing an unusual anecdote, he said that a temple in Alappuzha's Haripad had partially pulled down its outer wall to 'accommodate' him on its stage.
"During one of my student's arangettam (first public performance) in a Haripad temple, the student and his family insisted that I come inside the temple. But the temple didn't want me in. A debate ensued. Finally, the outer wall of the temple to which the stage was attached was broken down, partially and the stage was extended. I sang on the portion of the stage, which was outside temple, while dancers did their performance from inside," he said, adding, that though he could not go in, he was content that his "voice was inside."
Caste Discrimination at Temples
Not just religion, some temples in the state have also been discriminating against Dalit-Bahujan artistes who are Hindus.
In February, this year, prominent Koodiyattam artiste Kapila Venu, in a Facebook post pointed out that certain ritualistic performances at Koothambalams (temple theaters constructed for Koothu and Koodiyattam) are performed only by people from caste Hindu communities like Chakyars and Nambiars.
In the post, she also urged the temples to open the Koothambalams for artistes from all castes.
Following this, several other artistes joined Venu's efforts and called for inclusivity at Koothambalams. Subsequently, the Cochin Devoswom board president Nandakumar said that artistes from all castes would be allowed for performance at Koothambalams in its temples, albeit with a caveat.
Such artistes will be allowed to perform only if they follow all the rules of the artform. Besides, they will be permitted only on days when the traditional communities, that hold hereditary rights over certain ritualistic performances are not available, Nandakumar said.
Should temples in a progressive state like Kerala, that is known for historic movements including Vaikom Satyagraha, Guruvayur Satyagraha and temple entry movement, which paved way for entry of 'lower caste people' into Hindu temples, still hold on to such regressive practices?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.