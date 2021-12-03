Makers of Taapsee's 'Shabaash Mithu' Reveal Release Date on Mithali Raj's B'Day

Shabaash Mithu chronicles the life and career of Mithali Raj, who has the highest runs in women’s international cricket. The story will follow Mithali’s life including the highs and lows and setbacks that she faced along the way. The film also stars Vijay Raaz.

The movie is directed by Srijit Mukherji and written by Priya Aven. Shabaash Mithu is produced by Viacom Studios.

Speaking about her role in the film, Taapsee Pannu had earlier said in a statement, “It is going to be difficult, I know. I watch cricket a lot but I never played the game. So, it is going to be challenging for me. Mithali (Raj) has already told me that 'I'd like to see how you play the cover drive!' So, I dream of cover drives now."

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia was going to direct Shabaash Mithu but exited the film in June and Srijit Mukherji took over. In a note he shared on Twitter, Dholakia had said that the film is very important to him.

Dholakia had shared “Unfortunately I won't be part of the dream, but I am and will always be there for them to realize their dream. Covid messed up everyone's schedules, mine was no different. Ajit has a vision, and a plan for the film and the way to release it. I wish him and the team the very best for it. Thank you. Best wishes, Rahul Dholakia.”