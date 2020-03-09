Report Card: Poonam, Shafali Stand Out For India at Women’s T20 WC

Shafali might have had a bad outing in the most crucial match of the tournament but that won’t take away all the good work she did with the bat en route to the final.

With scores of 29, 39, 46, 47 and 2, Shafali amassed 163 runs from 5 innings. She was unfortunate to miss out on a half-century but her strike rate of 158.25 compensated for that fact.

An aggressive batsman right at the top of the batting order, Shafali cleared the long boundaries at will to not only give India the perfect starts but also helped them post respectable totals when no other batters in the side fired.

Her tally of 9 sixes is joint highest in the tournament along with Australia’s Alyssa Healy.