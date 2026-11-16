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Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Opinion Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Vajpayee, Mamata, Pawar: The Political Friendships in Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging'

Vajpayee, Mamata, Pawar: The Political Friendships in Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging'

In ‘Belonging,’ Sonia Gandhi remembers a political culture and era when opponents could be friends

Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion
Published:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>What stays with a reader, beyond the love story, is the record of friendships inside politics. That record matters now because the texture of Indian politics has changed.</p></div>
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What stays with a reader, beyond the love story, is the record of friendships inside politics. That record matters now because the texture of Indian politics has changed.

(Photo: Aroop Mishra/The Quint)

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People across the country have not celebrated the act of reading a political book like this in a long time. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has done just that. Readers remain a niche, yet the book has become a talking point inside that niche, across generations.

Gen Z turns to it with curiosity about an Opposition figure and a stretch of time they never saw. Sonia herself is the draw. No other public figure arrived from another country to marry the son of a sitting Prime Minister, then built a life with Rajiv Gandhi, with Indian food, with leaders, and finally with the Congress. Millennials open the pages because fragments of the Vajpayee years and the United Progressive Alliance decade still sit in memory. Older readers lived those years and want the private grain that public life rarely kept.

Most arrive with a demand. Many on the right hoped for a confession tape, a document that would list every wrong of the Congress, of Indira Gandhi, of Rajiv Gandhi, of Sonia herself, of Rahul Gandhi and of Priyanka Gandhi. Others read through the filter of their own politics. A political book invites political judgement. That is its work.

Those who stay with the pages notice the proportions. After the acknowledgements and before the epilogue, the story runs to roughly five hundred pages. The stretch that places her as a working politician begins late, around the section called Leading the Congress Party and the chapter that follows, Twenty Years On. The sustained political self-portrait occupies something like a hundred pages. Everything else is love, friendship, the slow learning of a country, and the view of its politics from a place that never fully stopped feeling like the outside. She remains, in her own telling, someone still measuring the distance between where she began and where she arrived.

Public life brings expectations. A person who moves from one Indian state to another for work or study needs years to absorb the culture, the language and the local political grain. Understanding the politics of an entire country is harder.

Readers still expect that Sonia Gandhi, after decades in India, had fully absorbed its politics and should therefore offer clear confessions or apologies for every controversy that touched the family or the party. The book does not meet that demand. It offers something narrower.

Also ReadBelonging At Last: The Ordinary Sonia Behind the Extraordinary Gandhis

Friendships Across the Line

What stays with a reader, beyond the love story, is the record of friendships inside politics. That record matters now because the texture of Indian politics has changed. Mutual regard across party lines has largely vanished. The memoir keeps a time when personal respect, even affection, formed part of ordinary practice. Courtesy across the divide could still outweigh the sharper logic of opposition.

The contrast is sharp. Since Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, no Bharatiya Janata Party president, whether Amit Shah, JP Nadda or Nitin Nabin, has spoken of friends across the spectrum or of a mutual admiration that could be written down. In Parliament, almost no senior figure on the ruling side, apart from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is expected to step across the aisle, talk through a deadlock and help produce a workable consensus. The book returns readers to a period when friendships could still be treated as more durable than the next tactical gain.

It also shows how loyalty worked inside the Congress. Several leaders who were popular and respected never fully entered the circle of trust around the Gandhis. They never became friends in the personal sense. Looking at a few of those relationships, and at the distances that remained, reveals the limits of both affection and calculation.

Sheila Dikshit

Most of Sonia’s relationships with Congress colleagues stayed work-based. Sheila Dikshit was different. The former Delhi Chief Minister moved her. She writes: “Sheila Dikshit, with whom I shared many of my interests—in handlooms, music and the arts in general, and could discuss my concerns about a number of sensitive issues, including the state of our party.”

In 1998, when Sonia became party president and Dikshit was Chief Minister of Delhi, the affection was practical. Dikshit governed her MLAs with an iron hand, yet the personal regard held. Later the irritation surfaces.

“Though I would get irritated with her when she stubbornly refused to replace some obviously losing candidates, she was a Congress loyalist to the core, unlike some of her colleagues who refused to risk defeat in the 2019 general elections. Alas, she came second, but some months later fell ill with a heart problem and passed away. I often think of her and miss her to this day.”
Sonia Gandhi on Sheila Dikshit

The shared interests in handlooms and music gave the friendship a life outside the party office. The stubbornness over tickets and the 2019 result still sit on the page without softening. The warmth survived disagreement. It did not erase the daily friction of running a party.

Ambika Soni

Ambika Soni’s place in the book rests on long association and useful knowledge. She had served as president of the Youth Congress and worked closely with Sanjay Gandhi. She returned to the Congress in 1986 after falling out of favour with Indira Gandhi in 1978. When Sonia was still finding her feet, Soni’s “experience and knowledge were of great help.” She was “well informed on who was who, and who was doing what.”

Travels together and Soni’s “politically astute stories” are remembered with fondness. The regard is warm, yet it stays inside the work of the organisation. Soni is valued for the ability to read the party’s internal map. That usefulness and that warmth sit side by side. Neither is asked to cancel the other.
Also ReadSonia Gandhi Memoir: A Personal Account of India's Most Public Political Dynasty
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Jyoti Basu

The recollection of Jyoti Basu carries a different temperature. The former West Bengal Chief Minister and Communist Party of India (Marxist) veteran became important during the formation of the United Progressive Alliance in 2004. The Left had long been among the sharpest critics of the Congress. At the CPI(M) headquarters Basu saw her off courteously and offered an affectionate word: “Good girl, good girl, you are doing a good job!”

She remembers the exchange as almost grandfatherly, a brief personal moment inside difficult coalition talks. It was Basu who proposed her name as chairperson of the alliance at a meeting on 16 May 2004. M. Karunanidhi seconded the proposal.

Ideological opposition of long standing did not prevent the courtesy or the practical suggestion. The memoir treats the moment as human. In the present climate such a detail stands out because it is no longer ordinary.

Mamata Banerjee

Rajiv Gandhi spotted the firebrand Bengali leader early. He gave Mamata Banerjee her first Lok Sabha seat in 1984. She defeated the CPI(M) heavyweight Somnath Chatterjee in Jadavpur at the age of twenty-nine.

Later, from 1991 to 1993, she served as Union Minister of State for Human Resource Development, handling Youth Affairs and Sports as well as Women and Child Development under P. V. Narasimha Rao. The relationship with Sonia Gandhi stayed workable.

The departure from the Congress in 1997 is recorded as the result of differences with the party’s West Bengal leadership.

“West Bengal’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was the only prominent woman politician who, after breaking away from our party with her followers, had established herself single-handedly as a leader after years of struggle.”
Sonia Gandhi

The sentence acknowledges independent political capacity after the break. It is not a claim of unbroken intimacy. It is a recognition that the achievement belonged to Mamata alone.

Sharad Pawar

The 1999 episode with Sharad Pawar is told as personal injury. In May that year Pawar, P. A. Sangma and Tariq Anwar questioned whether someone born outside India could hold the country’s highest constitutional offices.

At the Congress Working Committee meeting she felt the ground shift.

“I felt tears welling up and walked out of the meeting. I hadn’t entered politics to grab position and power. It was some of these colleagues who had urged me to join politics, and now they were turning on me.”
Sonia Gandhi

What hurt most was the questioning of her loyalty to India. 

She resigned as Congress president. Colleagues persuaded her to withdraw the resignation. The three leaders were suspended. The Nationalist Congress Party followed.

Years later the political relationship recovered enough for an alliance in Maharashtra.

“It was at that time a bitter pill to swallow, but together we were able to form a coalition government in Maharashtra, and since then our alliance has endured.”
Sonia Gandhi

Pawar’s own memoir frames the 1999 split more as a warning about electoral vulnerability than as a personal attack. The two accounts sit beside each other. One records hurt. The other records calculation. The later alliance is presented as recovery, not as restored friendship. Inside the Congress, questions of origin and eligibility could break trust quickly.

Also ReadSharad Pawar: The Kingmaker & Master Strategist is Now Fighting for Survival

P V Narasimha Rao

The pages on P V Narasimha Rao stay measured. He is called an “erudite statesman.” His command of languages and his experience in governance are noted.

He had been a trusted colleague of Indira Gandhi and had served in Rajiv Gandhi’s government. Distance remains.

“Predictably, some politicians and persons in the press made attempts to depict us in an adversarial relationship, but the only time we clashed was when I publicly expressed my dissatisfaction with the slow progress of the investigation into the assassination.”
Sonia Gandhi

No shared private conversations or warm political moments are recalled. The single acknowledged disagreement over the Rajiv Gandhi assassination investigation leaves space for larger tensions. The politeness is careful. The absence of closer detail makes the distance visible. The wish to establish that there was no personal animosity is clear. Any suggestion of particular closeness is absent.

Pranab Mukherjee

Pranab Mukherjee receives professional admiration for his experience, his encyclopaedic knowledge and his command of the Congress organisation.

A 2010 conversation still carries awkwardness.

He “shocked me with the suggestion that perhaps it was time for a change at the top”.
Sonia Gandhi

She read the remark as an expression of his long-standing ambition to become Prime Minister. 

She “gently changed the subject,” knowing he might have been disappointed. Abilities and contribution are not questioned. Ambition, once spoken, created discomfort. Courtesy did not remove it. Long service inside the Congress did not automatically produce the trust required for the highest office.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Whenever Atal Bihari Vajpayee appears, a note of regard surfaces even though they were vehement opponents. After the 2001 Parliament attack her first thought was for his safety. “My immediate thought was for the prime minister’s safety and I rang him at once.”

She later learnt that Vajpayee had told colleagues she was the first to call. Their exchanges were not always mild. Over the Prevention of Terrorism Act in Parliament in 2002 she admits she may have been too harsh. Months later, seeing him unwell, she writes: “I thought I’d gone a bit too far.”

Despite opposing ideologies, “He was the Prime Minister, and I should have been more moderate in criticising him.”
Sonia Gandhi

The phone call and the later self-correction are small, concrete acts. They sit on the page as evidence of a courtesy that the present political climate rarely produces. Graciousness toward a political opponent is allowed to remain.

(Sayantan Ghosh is the author of two books, Battleground Bengal and The Aam Aadmi Party, and teaches at St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)

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