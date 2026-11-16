Vajpayee, Mamata, Pawar: The Political Friendships in Sonia Gandhi's 'Belonging'

People across the country have not celebrated the act of reading a political book like this in a long time. Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, has done just that. Readers remain a niche, yet the book has become a talking point inside that niche, across generations.

Gen Z turns to it with curiosity about an Opposition figure and a stretch of time they never saw. Sonia herself is the draw. No other public figure arrived from another country to marry the son of a sitting Prime Minister, then built a life with Rajiv Gandhi, with Indian food, with leaders, and finally with the Congress. Millennials open the pages because fragments of the Vajpayee years and the United Progressive Alliance decade still sit in memory. Older readers lived those years and want the private grain that public life rarely kept.

Most arrive with a demand. Many on the right hoped for a confession tape, a document that would list every wrong of the Congress, of Indira Gandhi, of Rajiv Gandhi, of Sonia herself, of Rahul Gandhi and of Priyanka Gandhi. Others read through the filter of their own politics. A political book invites political judgement. That is its work.