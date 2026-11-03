A United Opposition, a Resurgent Rahul: The Message From Ramlila Maidan

It would be incorrect to say that the government is not worried after the Opposition's massive show of strength at Ramlila Maidan. It can be safely argued that today, the Modi government, along with the Sangh Parivar, is under tremendous pressure—and they must be exploring how to wriggle out of this crisis. This argument is substantiated by the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a padyatra by its senior leaders including Amit Shah and party president, Nitin Nabin.
I have never seen a ruling party resorting to protests and demonstrations to counter the Opposition. This itself is proof that the government is mightily disturbed.
This is the government that has had a free run since 2014. It was routinely said that no other government has been faced with such a poor Opposition. The Congress was in shambles, fighting for its existence. Other regional outfits were either compromised by the brazen use of government agencies—or they had no guts to stand up to the might of the ruling regime.