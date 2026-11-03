A United Opposition, a Resurgent Rahul: The Message From Ramlila Maidan

It would be incorrect to say that the government is not worried after the Opposition's massive show of strength at Ramlila Maidan. It can be safely argued that today, the Modi government, along with the Sangh Parivar, is under tremendous pressure—and they must be exploring how to wriggle out of this crisis. This argument is substantiated by the fact that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a padyatra by its senior leaders including Amit Shah and party president, Nitin Nabin.

I have never seen a ruling party resorting to protests and demonstrations to counter the Opposition. This itself is proof that the government is mightily disturbed.