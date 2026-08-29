Sonia Gandhi Memoir: Congress Alleges Penguin Sought Removal of Modi, RSS, China

Congress leaders have alleged that Penguin Random House India refused to publish Sonia Gandhi’s memoir in India after seeking the removal of passages related to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), and the alleged Chinese occupation of Indian territory. The publisher has denied that its decision was due to the author’s rejection of editorial changes. The memoir, titled “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” is scheduled for international release on 10 November 2026.
According to Maktoob Media, several Congress leaders accused Penguin Random House India of compromising freedom of expression by seeking changes to passages concerning Modi, the RSS, and China’s alleged occupation during Modi’s tenure. Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot questioned why the Indian arm of the publisher could not release the same version of the book that is being published internationally.
As reported by Hindustan Times, the controversy escalated after Penguin Random House India decided not to publish the memoir domestically. Congress leaders alleged that the publisher was under pressure from the government to remove references to Modi, the RSS, and Chinese intrusions. The publisher stated that fact-checking and editorial recommendations are standard parts of the publishing process.
As highlighted by The Hindu, Ashok Gehlot described the refusal to publish the memoir in India as “the murder of democracy,” alleging that suppressing Sonia Gandhi’s book under pressure amounted to a violation of freedom of expression. Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath also raised concerns about whether the publisher’s decision was independent or influenced by external factors.
“What is this reason or pressure that prevents them from printing in India what is being printed worldwide?” Ashok Gehlot asked, according to multiple sources.
As noted in an article by Scroll, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi described Penguin India’s statement as “weak,” pointing out that the publisher was willing to publish other books, including “Exam Warriors” by Narendra Modi and several works on the RSS. Gogoi suggested that there were those in the government who were afraid of the memoir being read by the Indian public.
The publisher reiterated that its decision not to publish the memoir in India was not due to the author’s refusal to accept editorial changes. Penguin Random House India stated that it had been “keen to publish the book” and that fact-checking and making recommendations to authors are part of its normal publishing process.
Further coverage revealed that the book’s international publication is being handled by Alfred A. Knopf, with an initial print run of 100,000 copies. The memoir is expected to cover Sonia Gandhi’s personal journey, her relationship with India, and major events in her life, including her decision not to become prime minister after the 2004 Lok Sabha election.
“Much has been written about my family, but few narratives were able to reach into the truth of their motivations, their actions and even their human failings,” Sonia Gandhi said in the publisher’s announcement.
In addition, reporting indicated that Congress leaders, including Kamal Nath and Gaurav Gogoi, called for the memoir to be published soon and described the situation as a serious threat to freedom of expression. The Indian Youth Congress and Mahila Congress also criticised the publisher’s stance and questioned the reasons behind the requested changes.
Statements from Penguin Random House India emphasised that they would not comment further on confidential discussions with the author as details emerged.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.