Sharad Pawar's Balancing Act Will Expire Soon

Known as one of the most connected and a pragmatic politician, Pawar faces a stark dilemma. If he succumbs to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) pressure, he will forfeit all the political heft and goodwill he has earned, and he will become directly or indirectly a vassal of the Modi-Shah darbar, whether he likes it or not.

It is not that the opposition veteran had not got informal invitations to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the past, but he had kept his distance while insisting that he believes in the thought of Gandhi and Nehru, suggesting that he would remain a Congress-minded politician. Pawar had parted ways with the Congress in 1999 on the issue of Sonia Gandhi’s foreign origin.

Rejecting the resurgent BJP’s advances is fraught with danger. The saffron managers have already hollowed out a section of his parliamentary as well as legislative party with its usual tactics of lure as well as coercion.

Most of the party MPs and MLAs do not see much future with Pawar, whose condition is like the mythological Bhishma, lying on a bed of arrows. Supriya Sule might be No. 2 in the party but hardly has the strategy and organisational skills of the father to keep the flock together.

Failure to choose a proper successor had resulted in Pawar losing more than half of his legislative party in the state, with his ambitious nephew, the late Ajit Pawar, staging a revolt ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and joining hands with the BJP to become the Dy CM of Maharashtra.

It was the first jolt given by the BJP to Sharad Pawar, whose politics in the last 40 years has been aimed at marginalising the Congress on the one hand and targeting him on the other. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah knew well that the way ahead for the BJP in Maharashtra was not possible without subjugating/neutralising the veteran completely and wholly.