Belonging At Last: The Ordinary Sonia Behind the Extraordinary Gandhis

In her mind, the Congress had to be saved to save India. It is up to history to judge if she succeeded or failed, but she can’t be faulted for her endeavour and efforts, and her struggle. Since she stood like a wall against those who wanted to see the demise of the Congress, she became the subject of hate for such people and organisations.

All kinds of rumours were spread, all kinds of fake stories were floated, the nastiest of things were said about her; this was an attempt to disintegrate her, discredit her, to break her down psychologically, so that she would leave the battle. But to the surprise of such people, she proved to be made of different mettle.

She learnt from the pages of history, of which she was a close witness; she had seen her mother-in-law fight back and transform herself from a ‘Goongi Gudia’ to ‘Durga’. Sonia Gandhi proved to be more wily than many could imagine.

She not only defeated the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2004, led by stalwarts of Indian politics, but also carried the sword for another 10 years, and finally passed the baton to Rahul Gandhi when she thought the time had come for him to carry forward the family legacy. In a way, she played her role in history.