Sharad Pawar: ‘Bhishma Pitamah’ Who Took On Shah’s ‘Chanakyaniti’

Pawar's foray into politics began when he was still in school. He organised a protest march for Goan Independence in Pravaranagar in 1956.

Two years later, he joined the Youth Congress. He went on to become the President of Poona District Youth Congress in 1962. By 1964, he was one of the two secretaries of Maharashtra youth congress and in regular contact with bigwigs of the party.

Pawar was considered the protege of Yashwantrao Chavan, Maharashtra's first Chief Minister and the most influential politician in the state. At 27, Pawar was elected the MLA from his hometown Baramati.

In 1969, he joined the Congress (R) faction of then prime minister Indira Gandhi along with his mentor Yashwantrao Chavan. Chavan persuaded Vasantrao Naik to bring Sharad Pawar into his cabinet as state home minister. Pawar continued as home minister in the 1975-77 government of Shankarrao Chavan, who succeeded Naik.

In 1977 when Congress split again, he remained with Chavan in Congress(U) and Indira Gandhi led her own faction, Congress (I).

But in July 1978, as a bolt from the blue, he brought down the Congress government and joined hands with Janata Party to become the youngest Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 38.