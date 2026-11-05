Sonia Gandhi Memoir: A Personal Account of India's Most Public Political Dynasty

Sonia and Rajiv Gandhi first met at a Greek restaurant in Cambridge. Two years later, she came to India and married the love of her life. Upon her arrival in Delhi, and until her marriage, she stayed at Teji Bachchan’s house in Gulmohar Park.

In a lecture delivered at the Nexus Institute in The Hague, she described how “not even in my wildest dreams could I have imagined then the course my destiny would take.”

The life the young couple led was essentially private, one that brought them great joy and fulfilment. They were deeply in love, and their relationship remained at the centre of Sonia’s world even as Rajiv’s public responsibilities grew. In all the years they spent together, they never spent more than ten days apart. That detail says much about the closeness they shared and the life they had built around each other.

Living in the Prime Minister’s house, in a political family, however, came with its own challenges. For someone who was intensely private, Sonia Gandhi had to get used to the unrelenting public gaze. Her world revolved around her husband, her two children and Indira Gandhi. It was a world that was soon to be devastated by a series of tragedies.