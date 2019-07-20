Tracing the Political Journey of Congress Stalwart Sheila Dikshit

Former Delhi Chief Minister and Congress veteran Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday, 20 July, at the age of 81. She was admitted at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on Friday, in critical state.

Here is a look at the life and political career of the Congress stalwart:

Born on 31 march 1938, in Kapurthala, Punjab, she graduated in MA (Hons) History from Miranda House, Delhi University.

Sheila Dikshit was the daughter-in-law of Umashankar Dikshit, who was considered a giant in Uttar Pradesh politics. Her husband, Vinod, was in the IAS Uttar Pradesh cadre and they spent 10 to 12 years in the state.