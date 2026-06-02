'First Ram, Then Bam' Was a Result, Not the Cause, of Left's Decline in Bengal

While analysing the maiden victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, a section of intelligentsia is directly or indirectly trying to blame the Left, primarily the Communist Party of India (Marxist) or CPI(M), for helping the former in ending the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led by Mamata Banerjee. To reinforce their argument, they cite the slogan—Aagey Ram, Pore Bam (First Ram, then Left).

In a recent piece for The Quint, author Niladri Chatterjee too cited this slogan, linking it to the self-inflicted political sabotage of the Left. He further wrote, “It (Left) cannot revive class politics while helping legitimise a force (read BJP) that reframes inequality through religious majoritarianism.”

The thesis, while capturing the disillusionment many former Left-supporters/sympathisers feel over the Left's deteriorating form, misidentifies the causes and oversimplifies reality.