Writers, Friends Gather in Support Of Salman Rushdie at Solidarity Event in NYC

A group of writers and supporters gather in solidarity in support of author Salman Rushdie outside the New York Public Library, Friday, 19 August 2022, in New York.
A week after author Salman Rushdie was stabbed onstage at a literary event, writers and friends of the Mumbai-born author gathered at the New York Public Library and read from his works, expressing their solidarity with him and his “relentless” advocacy for free expression.
Literary and advocacy group PEN America, which Rushdie had helmed as President, his publisher Penguin Random House, the New York Public Library, and House of SpeakEasy on Friday hosted the 'Stand With Salman: Defend the Freedom to Write', a special solidarity event that brought together authors, activists, and friends in support of Rushdie.
PEN said through the event, that writers from around the world stand in solidarity with Rushdie and "celebrate his tireless advocacy for the freedom of expression and the plight of imperilled writers around the globe.”
The event was hosted exactly a week after Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and stomach onstage in front of a stunned audience by 24-year-old New Jersey man Hadi Matar before the ‘Satanic Verses' author was about to speak at an event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York.
Rushdie, the Mumbai-born controversial author who faced Islamist death threats for years after writing 'The Satanic Verses', was airlifted to a local trauma centre and put on a ventilator and underwent several hours of surgery.
She said that Rushdie has been “a constant, indefatigable champion of words and of writers attacked for the purported crime of their work. Today, we will celebrate Salman for what he has endured, but even more importantly, because of what he has engendered — the stories, characters, metaphors and images he has given to the world."
Two days after the attack, his son Zafar Rushdie had said in a statement that his family is “extremely relieved” that Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and additional oxygen and was able to say a few words.
Matar was arrested and charged with second-degree attempted murder and assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and remains in Chautauqua County jail.
PEN America said that in addition to the Manhattan rally, public readings of Rushdie's works were encouraged around the globe as well as online with the hashtag #StandWithSalman to remind “Rushdie of both the affection that writers and readers have for him and their solidarity with his unrelenting belief in the right of writers to create without fear of reprisal.”
Nossel had said in a statement that “Rushdie is both an author of unmatched distinction, and a relentless champion for free expression, using his voice to support imperilled writers and intellectuals across the globe over decades. We are shaken to the core by this grievous assault, a reminder to us all that our rights and freedoms are more precarious than we wish to acknowledge,"
“The outpouring of support for Salman from leaders, friends, admirers and readers worldwide has the potential to fuel a watershed moment for the freedom to write, a cause that is synonymous with Salman's life and work. We are gathering as friends, associates and admirers to amplify Salman's words and convey our warm wishes, but also to rise in defence of principles that will not be extinguished by violence.”
“As publishers, we have a collective responsibility to support writers whose books and ideas ensure an open and ever-evolving society. It is our honour to publish Salman's prolific works, and to stand with him and the entire literary community as we remind the world of the power—and necessity—of the written word.”
