Salman Rushdie's "The Satanic Verses" Rises To Amazon Bestsellers' List

Salman Rushdie, the Mumbai-born author of several controversial books such as "The Satanic Verses", was stabbed and seriously injured prior to his lecture in New York on 12 August. However, the book has topped several Amazon bestsellers lists as of Tuesday, 16 August.

The attack caused severe damage to the award-winning author's liver and severed nerves in one arm, according to the author's agent Andrew Wylie. Rushdie has since then been taken off a ventilator on Saturday and was able to speak again.