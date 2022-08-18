Salman Rushdie Attacker Pleads Not Guilty to 2nd Degree Attempted Murder

Hadi Matar, the 24-year-old man accused of stabbing novelist Salman Rushdie last week in western New York, pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder and assault charges on Thursday, 18 August, Reuters reported.

He was ordered held without bail during an arraignment hearing.

Matar had leaped onto the stage at the Chautauqua Institution and stabbed Rushdie during the a lecture, following which he suspect was taken into custody.

Besides Rushdie, the moderator of the event was also attacked and had to be rushed to a hospital.

(This story will be updated with more details.)