Salman Rushdie: Those Hailing the Attack Must Know a Knife Is No Way to Think

(The Quint brings to you 'Khairiyat', a column by award-winning author Tabish Khair, where he talks about the politics of race, the experiences of diasporas, Europe-India dynamics and the interplay of culture, history and society, among other issues of global significance.)

Even sadder than the attack on Salman Rushdie – may he recover soon – is the fact that many Muslims are defending, even acclaiming it. I say so not to defend whatever Rushdie might or might not have written. I say so because as long as substantial numbers of Muslims feel that a stupid knife is an answer to words and ideas, they, as communities, are doomed.

I can understand that religious Muslims feel offended by Rushdie’s The Satanic Verses. There is nothing wrong with feeling offended, or even with protesting legally, though optimally, both should involve a degree of intellectual effort, not just loud shouting on the streets. Offended Muslims should, if they have any capability as well, write books or essays to counter what they consider wrong in that novel, or in other novels. They should write books of their own, and write them well enough to gain even more readers.