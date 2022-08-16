Rushdie's Stabbing Turns Peaceful Literary Retreat Into Turmoil

The Chautauqua Institution in New York where Salman Rushdie, a renowned author, was due to speak on Friday was not a place where people worried about their safety.

However, as Rushdie was about to begin his lecture about artistic freedom, a 24-year-old New Jersey man stormed the stage and stabbed Rushdie in the neck and torso. Rushdie sustained several injuries and was kept on the ventilator. He has been taken off the ventilator since and his team shared that Rushdie was able to speak.

The Indian-born author Rushdie spent years in hiding after Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa against him in 1989 asked Muslims to kill him because of his novel The Satanic Verses which some Muslims said contained blasphemous passages, according to a report by Reuters.

Michael Hill, Chautauqua Institution's president, said that the community that brings together thousands of people for its nine weeks of summer programming made security its top priority.

The institute had requested assistance from the Chautauqua County Sheriff's department and the New York State Police department for Rushdie's event.