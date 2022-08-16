Iran Denies Links to Rushdie's Attack, Blames Writer for Attempt on His Life

Iran on Monday, 15 August, "categorically" denied that it had anything to do with the attack on Salman Rushdie and has pinned the blame on the writer himself.

Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani gave the country's first official reaction, stating that "no one has the right to accuse the Islamic Republic of Iran". Then he went on to lash at the writer of The Satanic Verses.

"In this attack, we do not consider anyone other than Salman Rushdie and his supporters worthy of blame and even condemnation. By insulting the sacred matters of Islam and crossing the red lines of more than 1.5 billion Muslims and all followers of the divine religions, Salman Rushdie has exposed himself to the anger and rage of the people," Kanaani was quoted as saying by the BBC.