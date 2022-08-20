Salman Rushdie Stabbing Must Force India to Look at Its Own Dead Writers

The attack on renowned writer Salman Rushdie, which he survived with the same grit that he displayed when he defied the 33-year-old grotesque fatwa by Iran, has shone the light on a sea of stories in his homeland.

The silence of the Indian government is jarring – particularly as India is closely linked to this – to Rushdie personally, his work, and the ban on his controversial book, The Satanic Verses. The silence may well be for tactical and ideological reasons of the current regime, but it is mainly because the attack on Rushdie cannot be seen by Indians in isolation of the attacks on its own writers and thinkers – those who are living under threat, and those who have been assassinated by haters keen on minimising their influence.