‘Strong Ideas Welcomed Dissent’: Quotes & Excerpts From Salman Rushdie’s Writing

Salman Rushdie was stabbed on Friday, 12 August, while giving a lecture in New York. The suspected attacker, Hadi Matar, allegedly rushed on stage where Rushdie was beginning his lecture and stabbed him in the neck and abdomen.

Salman Rushdie is a world renowned India-born British-American novelist, especially known for his fourth book 'Satanic Verses', which sparked controversy across the world. The book is banned in several countries, including India, and has led to an increasing number of threats to Rushdie's life.

While 'Satanic Verses' is his most controversial work, he has written several other books, fictional and non-fictional, expressing his views on religion, politics and his experiences. Here are a few excerpts from some of his work: