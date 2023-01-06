Russia’s Winter War Has Frozen Europe’s Politics

On the Ukrainian side, there is a peace plan, which Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky took to Washington, although the US president was careful not to endorse it directly.

Part of the reason for that is the central clause of the plan, which calls for the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial sovereignty – a clause which logically means the restoration of not merely the four regions in the east and south that Russia has occupied, but even the Crimean territories seized in 2014.

It is difficult to imagine Russia accepting such a clause and indeed Russia’s Sergei Lavrov dismissed it out of hand.