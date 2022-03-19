India Needs No History Lessons From US on Its Decisions in Russia-Ukraine War

More history? Remember that in the 1980s, Iraq had the second largest economy in the Arab world, after Saudi Arabia and the third largest in the Middle East. It had a well developed centrally planned economy, and— most importantly—was entirely ‘secular’. In short, it was in stark contrast to what was to come years later, in the form of Abu Bakr al Baghdadi. Certainly Iraq was no democracy, and the Ba’ath was corrupt, but its people not just remained alive, but lived well. Even more interesting is that the Weapons of Mass Destruction that were supposedly the basis for the US invasion—that’s right, an invasion—had been destroyed years ago, or probably never existed.

Another bit of history, with a remarkable resonance today, is this. US Ambassador April Glaspie met with Saddam Hussein for the first time in 1990 and said “I admire your extraordinary efforts to rebuild your country. I know you need funds. We understand that and our opinion is that you should have the opportunity to rebuild your country. But we have no opinion on the Arab-Arab conflicts, like your border disagreement with Kuwait….We hope you can solve this problem using any suitable methods …All that we hope is that these issues are solved quickly”. This was on 25 July. On 2 August, Saddam invaded Kuwait. That was the end of him.

It pays to read history, especially if you are going to invade a country. Too bad for Putin that he missed his history lessons.