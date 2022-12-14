The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Act and India’s Net Zero Target: A Critique

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a five-point plan at the COP26 Summit for India to play its part. Indian economy's carbon intensity will be reduced by less than 45% by 2030, according to PM Modi, and the country would achieve net-zero status by 2070.

The five main pledges made by the country on the international stage are represented by the proclamation known as "Panchamrit," which means "five nectar ingredients."