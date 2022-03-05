Russia-Ukraine War: 8 Ways the West’s Sanctions Are Crippling Moscow

American and European allies have imposed tough sanctions on the Russian economy in response to its unprovoked military war in Ukraine.

It started by the freezing of $630 billion of its foreign currency reserves. Some capital controls were imposed, restricting the movement of planned investments from one nation to another (into-outside Russia), including blocking citizens from depositing money into foreign accounts. Russia has also been shut out from the SWIFT payment system, which makes its isolation from the global financial system more severe.

The effects of these sanctions can be seen already. They have started crippling the Russian economy, whose currency is in a free-fall (Ruble fell over 30%). The stock market is crashing, the rate of inflation is rising, central bank interest rates increased from 9.5% to 20% (for taming inflation and increasing the cost of borrowing), and the government (external) debt-to-GDP ratio is rising.