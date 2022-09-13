Winter is Coming: Europe's Energy Crisis and the Russian Gas Threat

Germany has been searching for alternatives to Russian gas ever since it halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2. It could, according to Reuters, turn towards Britain, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Norway has been increasing its production levels to help the EU countries achieve their target of ending reliance on Russian fossil fuels by the year 2027.

Another option is to get more gas from Algeria and Azerbaijan, which currently supply about 20 percent and 10 percent of Europe's gas respectively.

Then there is liquefied natural gas. The United States has said that it can provide 15 bcm of LNG to the EU this year. This is still far less than Russia's 155 bcm supply last year (less than even 10 percent of it in fact).

The problem here is that an increase in supply of LNG to Europe would result in a reduction of LNG supply elsewhere until production increases (constructing a new production facility for LNG takes more than two years).

Reducing consumption is something that Europe has to bank on. The EU has agreed to cut gas consumption by 15 percent. At the same time, it has to manage the prices as well. Putting a cap on Russian energy prices will kill two birds with one stone – it will stop the funding of Vladimir Putin's war machine and it will lead to government-imposed price caps on how much energy companies can charge households (as seen in the UK).

(With inputs from Reuters, The Economist, and Bloomberg.)