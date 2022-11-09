S Jaishankar’s Moscow Visit Builds India As Key Mediator in Russia-Ukraine War

Acting in national interest also meant that India did not join any anti-Russian sanctions and that it continued to buy, in increasingly bigger amounts, Russian crude oil, and coal. In November, Russia surpassed Iraq as India’s main oil supplier. As Jaishankar reminded, however, the increase happened because the initial supplies were so low that there was a dearth of options in the world’s energy market.

Of course, the minister has also on a number of occasions called out the Western hypocrisy whereby European countries could continue to buy Russian gas but demanded that India stop buying crude oil because the latter was bankrolling the Russia-Ukraine war.

India had even participated in the Vostok 2022 military drills in Russia earlier this year, which the US had reservations against. “The United States has concerns about any country exercising with Russia—while Russia wages an unprovoked brutal war against Ukraine..,” US Press Secretary Jean Pierre had said.