Hit Out at Russia’s War but Not a Putin Critic: Who Exactly Is Pavel Antov?

A Russian sausage tycoon, Pavel Antov’s company “Vladimir Standard” is one of the leading manufacturers of meat sausages in the country.

Antov was also an elected deputy in the Legislative Assembly of the Vladimir Oblast and a member of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia Party.

Vyacheslav Kartukhin, Vice Speaker of the Regional Parliament described Antov as a “successful entrepreneur and philanthropist.”

Kartukhin said that Antov was “valued both for his professionalism and for his personal qualities – a delicate, intelligent, respectful of everyone, a man of broad outlook and erudition, he won everyone over,” calling the death “an irreparable loss.”