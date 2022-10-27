What Is Russia's 'Dirty Bomb' Threat That led to Indian Advisory in Ukraine?

The alleged threat of the use of a particular type of bomb has triggered new tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told the British Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace that he was "concerned about possible provocations by Kyiv involving the use of a dirty bomb."

Shoigu even called up the defence ministers of India and China on Wednesday, 26 October, to convey Russian claims about the "dirty bomb." India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh "reiterated India's position on the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early resolution of the conflict," according to the Indian Defence Ministry.